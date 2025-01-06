Left Menu

Pushpa 2 Smashes Records with Rs 1,831 Crore Global Box Office Collection

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' has swept the global box office, earning Rs 1,831 crore and surpassing the previous record set by 'Baahubali 2'. Directed by Sukumar, the film was released worldwide in multiple languages and has become the highest-grossing movie in Indian cinema history.

Updated: 06-01-2025 22:19 IST
'Pushpa 2', starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar, has set a new benchmark in Indian cinema by crossing the Rs 1,800 crore mark at the global box office. The Telugu film was released on December 5 in various languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

According to a statement from Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind the movie, 'Pushpa 2' amassed Rs 1,831 crore in just 32 days, surpassing the lifetime collection of 'Baahubali 2', which previously held the record at Rs 1,810 crore.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil and serves as a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise'. With its unprecedented earnings, 'Pushpa 2' has become a monumental hit in the history of Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

