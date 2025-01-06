Bringing Heritage to Life: Prayagraj's Rail Stations Transform with 'Paint My City'

The Indian Railways has embarked on a mission to transform all railway stations in Prayagraj into hubs of art and culture, delighting pilgrims arriving for the Maha Kumbh Mela. This artistic makeover is part of the 'Paint My City' initiative.

Major stations, including Prayagraj Junction and Naini Junction, now boast stunning artworks depicting Hindu mythology and Indian traditions. The vibrant murals highlight stories from the Ramayana, Krishna Leela, Lord Buddha, and the cultural significance of rituals like Ganga Aarti.

According to North Central Railway, the initiative goes beyond aesthetics, aiming to introduce tourists to the historical and cultural richness of Prayagraj. The artworks celebrate themes of devotion, knowledge, and sacrifice, resonating with the city's spiritual essence.

(With inputs from agencies.)