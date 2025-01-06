Left Menu

Harmony at the Ajmer Sharif: A Unified Gesture of Respect

Ajmer Sharif Dargah's Deewan Zainul Abedin praised Prime Minister Modi for sending a ceremonial 'chadar', signaling communal harmony during Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's 'Urs'. This gesture reflects India's diverse religious fabric and counters discord over temple-mosque tensions. A National Harmony Board proposal was also made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-01-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 23:18 IST
  • India

Ajmer Sharif Dargah's Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's symbolic gesture of sending a ceremonial 'chadar' to the shrine on Monday. The act, appreciated during the 'Urs' of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, was seen as a call for communal harmony across India.

The prime minister's gesture underscored respect for India's diverse religious traditions and sought to counteract recent controversies over temple and mosque disputes. The shrine of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti is renowned for attracting both Hindu and Muslim devotees.

In light of this, leaders at the gathering proposed the establishment of a National Harmony Board under PM Modi's leadership to foster national peace. Additionally, ceremonial 'chadars' are set to be offered by various political figures, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

