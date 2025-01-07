Left Menu

Holland and Zendaya: A Superhero Engagement

Tom Holland and Zendaya, co-stars of Spider-Man films, are engaged. The pair, both 28, got engaged over the holiday season, with sources confirming their long-anticipated union. Although Holland and Zendaya are not rushing into marriage, they will continue to work on projects, including an upcoming Spider-Man film.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-01-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 10:41 IST
Holland and Zendaya: A Superhero Engagement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a delightful twist for 'Spider-Man' fans, co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya have confirmed their engagement. The news broke after Zendaya made a dazzling appearance at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, sporting a large diamond ring on her left hand.

Although Tom Holland was absent from the ceremony, a family insider confirmed the engagement took place during the Christmas and New Year holidays. Sources say the proposal was no surprise to those close to the couple, with Holland having been eager to propose for some time.

Despite their engagement, the couple is in no rush to tie the knot, preferring to focus on their work commitments, including the next 'Spider-Man' film and a role in Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025