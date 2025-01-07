Holland and Zendaya: A Superhero Engagement
Tom Holland and Zendaya, co-stars of Spider-Man films, are engaged. The pair, both 28, got engaged over the holiday season, with sources confirming their long-anticipated union. Although Holland and Zendaya are not rushing into marriage, they will continue to work on projects, including an upcoming Spider-Man film.
In a delightful twist for 'Spider-Man' fans, co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya have confirmed their engagement. The news broke after Zendaya made a dazzling appearance at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, sporting a large diamond ring on her left hand.
Although Tom Holland was absent from the ceremony, a family insider confirmed the engagement took place during the Christmas and New Year holidays. Sources say the proposal was no surprise to those close to the couple, with Holland having been eager to propose for some time.
Despite their engagement, the couple is in no rush to tie the knot, preferring to focus on their work commitments, including the next 'Spider-Man' film and a role in Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'.
