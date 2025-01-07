Holland and Zendaya: A Superhero Engagement

In a delightful twist for 'Spider-Man' fans, co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya have confirmed their engagement. The news broke after Zendaya made a dazzling appearance at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, sporting a large diamond ring on her left hand.

Although Tom Holland was absent from the ceremony, a family insider confirmed the engagement took place during the Christmas and New Year holidays. Sources say the proposal was no surprise to those close to the couple, with Holland having been eager to propose for some time.

Despite their engagement, the couple is in no rush to tie the knot, preferring to focus on their work commitments, including the next 'Spider-Man' film and a role in Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'.

(With inputs from agencies.)