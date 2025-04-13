Security vs. Religious Freedom: The Delhi Procession Controversy

Union Minister George Kurian has dismissed allegations that the denial of permission for a Palm Sunday procession in New Delhi was politically motivated. Kurian clarified that the decision was taken purely on security grounds, highlighting the restrictions imposed on other processions, including Hanuman Jayanti.

The Delhi Police, operating under the BJP-led Union Government, refused permission for the procession linking St Mary's Church and the Sacred Heart Church. This prompted criticism from Kerala's political leaders, who argue that the move violates constitutional religious freedoms. Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the denial, while Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan termed it an affront to religious rights.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused the Congress and CPI(M)-led LDF of politicizing the issue, lamenting the spread of misinformation. As debates continue, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala criticized the BJP's approach to minority communities, urging unity among Christians against perceived biases.

