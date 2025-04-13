BJP Protests Shake Bengal: Demands for Justice Amid Violence and Job Losses

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal launched a massive protest in response to recent job losses and communal tensions, visibly pointing fingers at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's governance. With thousands of school positions revoked by the Supreme Court and reports of Hindu attacks in Murshidabad, the political climate is on edge.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, alongside notable party figures, spearheaded the rally from College Square to Dharmatala, lambasting the ruling party's alleged corruption and appeasement strategies. Protesters carried placards, shouted slogans, and in a dramatic display, burnt tyres in the streets of vibrant Kolkata.

Adding to the discontent is the public fury over the Waqf (Amendment) Act protests turning deadly in Murshidabad, with casualties reported and families fleeing the escalating unrest. BJP leaders have criticized the administration for failing to protect Hindus and upholding law and order, calling for a full-scale investigation into the lethal violence witnessed in Samserganj.

(With inputs from agencies.)