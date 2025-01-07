Allu Arjun's Courthouse Drama: Bail, Support for Victim's Family Amidst Tragic Incident

Actor Allu Arjun made a compassionate visit to KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad to meet Sri Teja, a young boy gravely injured during a tragedy at Sandhya Theatre. The distressing incident, occurring on December 4, 2024, during the 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' premiere, unfortunately claimed the life of a woman, Revathi, while leaving her child in a critical state.

Currently embroiled in legal proceedings stemming from the chaotic event, Arjun showed concern for the injured Sri Teja, who had been on a ventilator for several weeks. His visit followed the positive news of the child's first response after being unresponsive for 20 days, prompted by Allu Arjun's moral and financial support.

Fulfilling legal obligations linked to the event, Allu Arjun attended the Chikkadpally Police Station on January 5, 2025, as part of his bail conditions. He previously appeared at the Metropolitan Criminal Court and provided sureties in a stringent legal environment. Amidst this, his father, Allu Aravind, pledged Rs 2 crore to aid Revathi's bereaved family.

(With inputs from agencies.)