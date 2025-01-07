Left Menu

Bollywood Classic 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' Returns to Cinemas for 25th Anniversary

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the iconic Bollywood film 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai', starring Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel, will return to theaters. The film will be re-released on January 10, 2025, coinciding with Hrithik's birthday, and was announced by PVR Cinemas on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 14:59 IST
A still from 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' (Photo/Instagram/@rakesh_roshan9). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a nostalgic revelation for Bollywood enthusiasts, the celebrated film 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai', which marked the cinematic debut of stars Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel, is set to grace the big screen once more in honor of its 25th anniversary. This move follows the successful re-release of the beloved classic 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', signaling a trend of reviving cherished films from the 2000s.

PVR Cinemas, in a joint announcement on Instagram with filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and the production team, confirmed that this iconic romantic drama would make its theatrical return on January 10, 2025. This date holds special significance as it coincides with Hrithik Roshan's birthday, amplifying the excitement for fans who recall the film's initial release with fondness. The announcement post enthusiastically proclaimed, "Action, romance, drama, dance...the movie that had it all! 25 years later, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai still reigns as the ultimate love story, and we're bringing it once again on the big screen. Are you ready? Returns to theatres from Jan 10!"

Originally released in January 2000 and directed by Rakesh Roshan, 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' was a monumental success, largely due to Hrithik Roshan's charismatic double role, striking looks, and extraordinary dance talent. The film showcased a mix of romance, drama, and action, supported by a talented ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, and others. Its memorable soundtrack, featuring hits like 'Pyaar Ki Kashti Mein' and 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena', remains beloved by fans to this day. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

