Global Tamil Summit Set to Ignite Economic Growth and Cultural Unity

The 14th Global Summit by THE RISE at ITC Grand Chola in Chennai unites the Global Tamil community for economic and cultural advancement. With delegates from over 40 countries, the event focuses on entrepreneurial growth, healthcare innovation, and social impact, especially for war widows in Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:38 IST
The 14th Global Summit of THE RISE Organization, scheduled for January 9 to 11 at Chennai's ITC Grand Chola, promises to be a significant milestone for the Global Tamil community. The event will witness participation from Tamil entrepreneurs across the globe, including 30 from Switzerland and 70 from Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The summit's theme, "GO GLOBAL THAMIZHA," encourages Tamil entrepreneurs, particularly those in the MSME sector, to expand internationally. This groundbreaking event anticipates the signing of MOUs worth over Rs. 1,000 crore, unifying enterprises from small businesses to large corporations under Tamil Aram values.

A special focus on the IT sector will feature the 'Deep Tech Future' track, with key speakers such as Microsoft's Cecil Sunder and FEKKI AI's Ganesh Radhakrishnan. In the realm of healthcare, the MARUTHUA MUNNETRAM 2025 summit promises innovations and support for startups through the Investor Connect Program and Healthcare Startup Fest.

