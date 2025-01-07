The Vivienne's Tragic Passing & Golden Globes Triumphs

The entertainment industry faced a heart-wrenching moment with the death of James Lee Williams, better known as 'The Vivienne', the beloved winner of 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK', at age 32. The sad news was confirmed by Williams' publicist, Simon Jones, over social media.

On the same weekend, the Golden Globes spotlighted cinematic and television excellence. 'The Brutalist' secured major awards including Best Movie Drama, while 'Shogun' claimed the Best Drama Television Series. Meanwhile, Demi Moore earned her first acting award for her role in 'The Substance'.

In business developments, Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros reached an agreement with FuboTV, setting aside a legal challenge to pave the way for the launch of Venu Sports. This new collaboration signifies a major consolidation in the sports streaming market.

