Kangana and Anupam Unite for a Compelling Political Drama 'Emergency'

Kangana Ranaut directs Anupam Kher in 'Emergency', portraying Jayaprakash Narayan. Both praised each other's skills, with Kangana considering Kher vital for the film's creation. Set during India's Emergency period, the film highlights significant historical events. 'Emergency' releases in theaters January 17, featuring Shreyas Talpade and the late Satish Kaushik.

Updated: 07-01-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 20:20 IST
Actors Anupam Kher and Kangana Ranaut (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is set to deliver another compelling performance in 'Emergency', directed by Kangana Ranaut. The film features Kher as the iconic politician Jayaprakash Narayan, delving into India's turbulent Emergency period imposed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977.

In a candid conversation with ANI, Ranaut expressed her unwavering admiration for Kher, calling him the 'hero' of her film. She revealed that his involvement was crucial and that she might not have proceeded with the project without him, citing his unmatched on-screen presence and honesty.

Kher reciprocated the sentiment, praising Ranaut as an exceptional filmmaker. His firsthand experience during the original Emergency period and her exhaustive research enriched the film's authenticity. Kher described 'Emergency' as potentially one of the best films on political subjects, acknowledging Ranaut's adept handling of directing and portraying Indira Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

