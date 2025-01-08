Left Menu

Hospitality Hope: A Beacon of Global Unity in the Culinary World

Hospitality Hope, led by Rashmi Uday Singh, is a non-profit unifying the global hospitality industry. Awarded the 'Community Spirit Award' at La Liste 2025, it empowers small family-run eateries and fosters international collaboration. Its initiatives span job opportunities, culinary storytelling, and award ceremonies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 10:53 IST
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India - Hospitality Hope, a global non-profit organization, has been transforming the hospitality industry with its digital platform. Recently recognized with the 'Community Spirit Award' at the prestigious La Liste Awards 2025 in Paris, the organization celebrates family-run eateries in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore.

The organization's mission is driven by Rashmi Uday Singh, an award-winning author and TV host, who funds it through her personal savings. Hospitality Hope connects talent and employers worldwide, creating job opportunities and transforming lives in cities from Mumbai to Tokyo.

The support of renowned chefs like Daniel Boulud and Massimo Bottura underscores its international impact. With initiatives like the Hospitality Hope Icon Awards, the organization honors small eateries serving authentic regional cuisine, ensuring inclusivity and spreading hope throughout the hospitality community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

