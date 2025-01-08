Empowering the Indian Diaspora: Bridging Nations at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention inaugurated in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, calls upon NRIs and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) to engage in creating a 'Viksit Bharat'. The event, attended by prominent political figures, emphasizes the diaspora's vital role in global tourism and cultural promotion.

S Jaishankar, addressing the Indian diaspora, urged young PIOs to introduce their international peers to India's rich heritage, enhancing global connectivity. He lauded transformative initiatives like Swacch Bharat and Ayushman Bharat, asserting their collective impact on youth empowerment.

With India's resilience showcased during the Covid pandemic and advancing in space exploration, the convention reinforces the importance of continuous diaspora engagement and promoting India's advancements globally, aiming for developmental progress and global recognition.

