Painter Arrested for Poonam Dhillon Jewelry Theft

A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a diamond earring, cash, and USD 500 from Bollywood actor Poonam Dhillon's home. Hired as a painter, he took advantage of an unlocked cupboard to commit the theft. The crime was discovered when Dhillon's son returned home from Dubai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 14:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a man has been detained in connection with the alleged theft of a diamond earring, cash amounting to Rs 35,000, and USD 500 from the residence of Bollywood actor Poonam Dhillon. Police have identified the suspect as 37-year-old Sameer Ansari, who was employed for renovating Dhillon's apartment in Khar.

Authorities reported that the theft occurred between December 28 and January 5, during which Ansari exploited an unlocked cupboard to pilfer the valuables. The crime came to light upon the return of Dhillon's son Anmol from Dubai, prompting manager Sandesh Chaudhary to file a police complaint.

The police have succeeded in recovering Rs 25,000 in cash, USD 500, and the stolen diamond earring. Ansari was apprehended on Monday and is being charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, while further investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

