Varanasi Police Arrest Three More in Disturbing Gang Rape Case
Police have arrested three more individuals in connection to the gang rape of a 19-year-old in Varanasi, bringing the total to 12 arrested out of 23 accused. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visiting the area, demanded strict action. The victim's family reported the incident in early April.
Varanasi police have arrested three additional suspects in the egregious gang rape case of a 19-year-old woman, according to a statement made on Friday. This development increases the number of apprehended suspects to 12 out of the 23 named in the case.
The arrests took place shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived to inaugurate multiple developmental projects. During his visit, he was briefed on the case particulars and insisted on stringent actions against the involved parties, as per official reports.
Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects, engaging the police in continuous raids. The identified detainees include Raj Vishwakarma and others. The case, involving severe charges like gang rape and criminal intimidation, underscores the ongoing law enforcement efforts.
