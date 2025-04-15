Cyber Scam Crackdown: Gurugram Police Arrests 23 for Rs 32 Crore Fraud
Gurugram cyber police have arrested 23 individuals accused of defrauding citizens across India to the tune of Rs 32 crore. Over 8,500 complaints and 274 cases have been filed nationwide. The accused utilized fraudulent schemes involving investment scams, fake social media identities, and more. Further investigations continue.
The cyber crime unit of Gurugram police has successfully dismantled a significant fraud operation, arresting 23 alleged fraudsters who duped citizens nationwide of over Rs 32 crore.
These arrests follow a burgeoning number of complaints, totaling over 8,500, with 274 cases lodged across the country, including 16 in Haryana. Their fraudulent schemes involved fake investment opportunities and impersonations on social media.
Following further investigations, assets including 15 mobile phones and a laptop were seized. Efforts have resulted in Rs 77 lakhs being refunded to victims, while authorities continue to probe into the intricacies of the operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
