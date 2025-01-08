Inside Tihar: Netflix's Entertaining Spin on 'Black Warrant'

Vikramaditya Motwane is set to return to Netflix with an engaging series adaptation of 'Black Warrant,' a book by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury about life inside Tihar Jail. With a premiere date of December 10, the show promises a mix of drama and history.

Motwane, who impressed audiences with 'Sacred Games,' aims to blend entertainment and historical insight in this series set in the 1980s. His intention was to infuse a 'masala' flair into the narrative, focusing on the fascinating life of Gupta as a young jailer in Tihar.

The series, featuring actors like Zahan Kapoor and Siddhant Gupta, delves into the lives of notorious figures such as Charles Sobhraj. Motwane's cinematic portrayal balances exciting narratives with period-specific details, transporting viewers back in time.

