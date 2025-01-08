Left Menu

Inside Tihar: Netflix's Entertaining Spin on 'Black Warrant'

Vikramaditya Motwane's new Netflix series, set to premiere on December 10, offers an entertaining adaptation of 'Black Warrant,' based on Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury's book on Tihar Jail's high-profile inmates. The series focuses on Gupta's experiences as a rookie jailer during the 1980s.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 14:52 IST
Inside Tihar: Netflix's Entertaining Spin on 'Black Warrant'
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

Vikramaditya Motwane is set to return to Netflix with an engaging series adaptation of 'Black Warrant,' a book by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury about life inside Tihar Jail. With a premiere date of December 10, the show promises a mix of drama and history.

Motwane, who impressed audiences with 'Sacred Games,' aims to blend entertainment and historical insight in this series set in the 1980s. His intention was to infuse a 'masala' flair into the narrative, focusing on the fascinating life of Gupta as a young jailer in Tihar.

The series, featuring actors like Zahan Kapoor and Siddhant Gupta, delves into the lives of notorious figures such as Charles Sobhraj. Motwane's cinematic portrayal balances exciting narratives with period-specific details, transporting viewers back in time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025