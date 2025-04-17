Left Menu

Jennifer Lopez Stars in Thrilling Netflix Adaptation of 'The Last Mrs. Parrish'

Jennifer Lopez is set to headline Netflix's adaptation of 'The Last Mrs. Parrish,' directed by Robert Zemeckis. The psychological thriller involves a con artist's schemes targeting an affluent couple. Lopez also produces alongside Liza Chasin and Benny Medina, with a screenplay by Andrea Berloff and John Gatins.

Jennifer Lopez is set to star in Netflix's highly anticipated adaptation of the psychological thriller, 'The Last Mrs. Parrish.' The film will be directed by renowned filmmaker Robert Zemeckis, known for hits like 'Forrest Gump' and 'Back to the Future.'

This latest project sees Netflix bringing Liv Constantine's best-selling novel to life, telling the gripping tale of a cunning con artist who targets the wealthy Parrish family. The intriguing storyline involves Lopez's character ingratiating herself with the couple to achieve her manipulative goals.

The screenplay has been crafted by Andrea Berloff and John Gatins, while the film boasts a powerhouse producing team, including Liza Chasin, Molly Sims, and Lopez herself under her Nuyorican Productions banner. Lopez continues her impactful cinematic journey after recently appearing in 'Unstoppable' and will feature in Bill Condon's upcoming 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' remake.

