Jennifer Lopez Stars in Thrilling Netflix Adaptation of 'The Last Mrs. Parrish'

Jennifer Lopez will lead in Netflix's adaptation of 'The Last Mrs. Parrish', a psychological thriller by Liv Constantine. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the film follows a con artist targeting a wealthy couple. The screenplay is by Andrea Berloff and John Gatins, with various producers including Lopez herself.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-04-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 11:22 IST
Jennifer Lopez is set to star in Netflix's upcoming psychological thriller, an adaptation of Liv Constantine's best-selling novel, 'The Last Mrs. Parrish'.

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, known for his work on classics such as 'Forrest Gump' and 'Back to the Future', the film will bring to life a gripping story of deception and ambition. Script development is in the hands of Andrea Berloff and John Gatins, while production is led by an impressive team, including Lopez herself.

The narrative centers on a cunning con-artist who sets her sights on a wealthy couple, the Parrishes. With film rights secured by Netflix back in 2021, the project promises to deliver an engaging cinematic experience.

