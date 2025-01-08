Left Menu

Saptotsava Festivities: A Legacy of Devotion and Influence

The annual Saptotsava celebrations at Sri Krishna Matha, organized by Paryaya Sri Puthige Matha, are scheduled from January 9 to 15. Notable attendees include Australian MP John Mulholland. The festival, dating back 800 years, commemorates Sri Madhvacharya's installation of Lord Krishna in Udupi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 08-01-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 15:21 IST
Saptotsava Festivities: A Legacy of Devotion and Influence
  • Country:
  • India

The bustling annual Saptotsava celebrations at Sri Krishna Matha are slated to run from January 9 to 15, organized by Paryaya Sri Puthige Matha.

Notably, Australian MP John Mulholland from Victoria has confirmed his participation, following a formal invitation from Paryaya Peethadhipathi Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji.

Spanning a legacy of over 800 years, the festival marks the day when Sri Madhvacharya enshrined the idol of Lord Krishna in Udupi on Makar Sankranti. A press release highlights that Mulholland was instrumental in the governmental backing of the Sri Puthige Matha's Melbourne branch, underscoring his influence. The event will also be graced by prominent scholar Sri Pundarika Goswami, revered for his discourses on the Bhagavata, drawing eminent dignitaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025