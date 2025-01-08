Saptotsava Festivities: A Legacy of Devotion and Influence

The bustling annual Saptotsava celebrations at Sri Krishna Matha are slated to run from January 9 to 15, organized by Paryaya Sri Puthige Matha.

Notably, Australian MP John Mulholland from Victoria has confirmed his participation, following a formal invitation from Paryaya Peethadhipathi Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji.

Spanning a legacy of over 800 years, the festival marks the day when Sri Madhvacharya enshrined the idol of Lord Krishna in Udupi on Makar Sankranti. A press release highlights that Mulholland was instrumental in the governmental backing of the Sri Puthige Matha's Melbourne branch, underscoring his influence. The event will also be graced by prominent scholar Sri Pundarika Goswami, revered for his discourses on the Bhagavata, drawing eminent dignitaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)