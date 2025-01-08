Left Menu

Lost and Found: Hiker's Two-Week Survival Tale in Australian Wilderness

Hadi Nazari, a Melbourne medical student, survived for two weeks on minimal provisions after getting lost in Kosciuszko National Park. Despite trekking over 10 kilometers through harsh terrain, he was found in good health, requiring only treatment for dehydration. His remarkable survival is a testament to his resilience and experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 08-01-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 15:21 IST
In a remarkable tale of endurance, 23-year-old Hadi Nazari survived for two weeks in the remote Australian wilderness on a sparse diet of muesli bars, foraged berries, and creek water before being rescued. The medical student from Melbourne got separated from his group in Kosciuszko National Park on December 26.

Despite traversing over 10 kilometers across rugged, densely wooded terrains, Nazari emerged in good health, according to Police Inspector Josh Broadfoot. A major search operation had been underway, involving more than 300 searchers keen on finding him alive. Nazari's discovery was met with relief and surprise at his condition.

Rescue teams found Nazari after he approached fellow hikers, recounting his two-week ordeal. The seasoned hiker, armed with experience and basic gear, relied on the natural resources around him. Apart from dehydration, he needed minimal medical attention, showcasing his survival skills against all odds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

