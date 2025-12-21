Left Menu

Snowfall Halts Traffic on Kashmir’s Key Mountainous Roads

Traffic on Kashmir's Mughal and Sinthan Top roads was suspended due to snowfall, leaving vendors stranded. The Jammu-Srinagar highway remains operational despite rains. Efforts are underway to rescue stranded individuals, while snow clearance operations have commenced to restore normalcy on these vital connectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 21-12-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 18:45 IST
Snowfall Halts Traffic on Kashmir’s Key Mountainous Roads
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Traffic was temporarily suspended on the Mughal and Sinthan Top roads, vital alternates connecting Kashmir, following light to moderate snowfall, officials reported on Sunday.

Despite the inclement weather, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway continued its operations, as rains concluded a prolonged dry spell, officials added.

Efforts are being made to evacuate stranded tea vendors on the Mughal road, with the Border Roads Organisation actively clearing snow to ensure safety and road accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025