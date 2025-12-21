Snowfall Halts Traffic on Kashmir’s Key Mountainous Roads

Traffic was temporarily suspended on the Mughal and Sinthan Top roads, vital alternates connecting Kashmir, following light to moderate snowfall, officials reported on Sunday.

Despite the inclement weather, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway continued its operations, as rains concluded a prolonged dry spell, officials added.

Efforts are being made to evacuate stranded tea vendors on the Mughal road, with the Border Roads Organisation actively clearing snow to ensure safety and road accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)