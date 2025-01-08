Unearthing the Past: Ancient Temples Discovered Amidst City's Tensions

Authorities have commenced excavation work at two city sites on Wednesday, following claims of discovering 'ancient' temples. The operations are overseen by police and initiated at the urging of Hindu right-wing groups.

One site, near Mohammadi Masjid under the jurisdiction of Rasulpur Police Station, was unearthed two days prior. In a move to maintain peace, the police engaged local Muslim leaders after requests for action from Hindu groups were made. 'After consultations with both communities, the excavation began smoothly,' said Rasulpur Station Officer Anuj Kumar Singh.

Another site in Chishti Nagar's 60-foot Road area was identified on Monday. The Vishva Hindu Parishad's local team, led by Rajeev Sharma, facilitated cleaning under police watch. Despite a shift in demographic dominance over decades, efforts continue harmoniously, with respect for cultural legacies and community consensus.

(With inputs from agencies.)