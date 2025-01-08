John Abraham Champions Drug-Free Living at Navi Mumbai Campaign

Bollywood actor John Abraham made a significant appearance at an anti-drug awareness campaign in Navi Mumbai, held on Wednesday. At the event, the actor shared his own disciplined lifestyle as an example for students, advocating drug abstinence.

In his speech, Abraham emphasized the importance of leading a disciplined life, encouraging the youth to become role models for their peers by avoiding substance abuse. 'I've never indulged in drugs, alcohol, or smoking,' he stated, underscoring his commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

Concluding the event, Abraham expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and congratulated Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe for their involvement. He lauded their efforts as vital for Maharashtra's and Navi Mumbai's youth, setting a nation-wide standard.

