John Abraham Champions Drug-Free Living at Navi Mumbai Campaign

Bollywood star John Abraham, embracing a disciplined lifestyle, attended an anti-drug campaign in Navi Mumbai, urging students to avoid drugs. He praised local authorities for their efforts and highlighted the importance of discipline as a model for life. This event aligns with ongoing zero-tolerance policies towards drugs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 15:38 IST
Actor John Abraham (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor John Abraham made a significant appearance at an anti-drug awareness campaign in Navi Mumbai, held on Wednesday. At the event, the actor shared his own disciplined lifestyle as an example for students, advocating drug abstinence.

In his speech, Abraham emphasized the importance of leading a disciplined life, encouraging the youth to become role models for their peers by avoiding substance abuse. 'I've never indulged in drugs, alcohol, or smoking,' he stated, underscoring his commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

Concluding the event, Abraham expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and congratulated Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe for their involvement. He lauded their efforts as vital for Maharashtra's and Navi Mumbai's youth, setting a nation-wide standard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

