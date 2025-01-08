John Abraham Champions Drug-Free Living at Navi Mumbai Campaign
Bollywood star John Abraham, embracing a disciplined lifestyle, attended an anti-drug campaign in Navi Mumbai, urging students to avoid drugs. He praised local authorities for their efforts and highlighted the importance of discipline as a model for life. This event aligns with ongoing zero-tolerance policies towards drugs.
- Country:
- India
Bollywood actor John Abraham made a significant appearance at an anti-drug awareness campaign in Navi Mumbai, held on Wednesday. At the event, the actor shared his own disciplined lifestyle as an example for students, advocating drug abstinence.
In his speech, Abraham emphasized the importance of leading a disciplined life, encouraging the youth to become role models for their peers by avoiding substance abuse. 'I've never indulged in drugs, alcohol, or smoking,' he stated, underscoring his commitment to a healthy lifestyle.
Concluding the event, Abraham expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and congratulated Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe for their involvement. He lauded their efforts as vital for Maharashtra's and Navi Mumbai's youth, setting a nation-wide standard.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assembly polls mandate comes with huge expectations and challenges: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at ''meet the press'' in Nagpur.
Naxalism is at all-time low in Maharashtra: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Devendra Fadnavis Drives Maharashtra's 100-Day Action Plans
11 Naxalites, including woman involved in audacious attack on cops, surrender before Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Gadchiroli.