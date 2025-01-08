Unstoppable Spirit: Jennifer Lopez's Inspirational Role

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez believes in the power behind powerful individuals. She brings this belief to the screen with "Unstoppable," a biographical sports drama about American wrestler Anthony Robles. Born with one leg, Robles defies the odds to fulfill his dreams of becoming a national champion.

Lopez plays Robles' devoted mother, Judy, in the film set to premiere on Prime Video in India on January 16. She highlights the lack of well-rounded portrayals of Latino families in mainstream media, noting the importance of sharing this story. The actor was deeply inspired by the triumph in the script.

The connection between Lopez and the real-life Judy Robles, who was part of the film process, underscores the strength behind Anthony's journey. The film explores motherhood and the spirit required to uplift a family, resonating with Lopez's own experiences as a mother of twins.

(With inputs from agencies.)