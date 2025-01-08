Centuries-old Saptotsava Festival to Host Australian MP

The Saptotsava celebrations at Sri Krishna Matha are set to commence from January 9 to 15 under the organization of Paryaya Sri Puthige Matha. This culturally rich event, with origins tracing back over 800 years, commemorates the installation of Lord Krishna's idol by Sri Madhvacharya.

An Australian dignitary, MP John Mulholland, has confirmed his participation. His visit follows an invitation from Paryaya Peethadhipathi Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji, indicating the event's growing international recognition.

In addition to the political presence, prominent figures such as scholar Sri Pundarika Goswami from Gaudiya Madhva Matha are expected, further highlighting the festival's significance in the religious and cultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)