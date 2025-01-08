Left Menu

Centuries-old Saptotsava Festival to Host Australian MP

The annual Saptotsava festival of Sri Krishna Matha, organized by Paryaya Sri Puthige Matha, is scheduled for January 9 to 15. Australian MP John Mulholland will attend following an invite from Paryaya Peethadhipathi Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji. The festival dates back 800 years, celebrating Sri Madhvacharya's installation of Lord Krishna's idol in Udupi.

The Saptotsava celebrations at Sri Krishna Matha are set to commence from January 9 to 15 under the organization of Paryaya Sri Puthige Matha. This culturally rich event, with origins tracing back over 800 years, commemorates the installation of Lord Krishna's idol by Sri Madhvacharya.

An Australian dignitary, MP John Mulholland, has confirmed his participation. His visit follows an invitation from Paryaya Peethadhipathi Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji, indicating the event's growing international recognition.

In addition to the political presence, prominent figures such as scholar Sri Pundarika Goswami from Gaudiya Madhva Matha are expected, further highlighting the festival's significance in the religious and cultural landscape.

