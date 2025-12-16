President Murmu Inaugurates 1066th Jayanthi of Adi Jagadguru Shivayogi Mahaswamiji

President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the 1066th Jayanthi celebrations of Adi Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi Mahaswamiji at Malavalli in Mandya district, Karnataka, on December 16, 2025. The event, organised under the guidance of Suttur Math, brought together devotees, scholars and community leaders to honour the enlightened saint whose legacy continues to shape spiritual and social life across generations.

In her address, the President said that the history of India has been illuminated by saints who guided society with compassion, humility and spiritual insight. She noted that saints like Adi Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi Mahaswamiji stand as timeless symbols of service, sacrifice and moral strength. Their teachings, she said, remind humanity that true greatness comes not from material power but from selfless dedication to the welfare of others.

President Murmu expressed happiness at the remarkable contributions of JSS Mahavidyapeetha, which has grown under the patronage of Suttur Math into one of India's leading educational and social institutions. With numerous centres in India and abroad, the Mahavidyapeetha has been actively shaping young minds, providing accessible healthcare, empowering women, uplifting rural communities, and preserving cultural heritage. She emphasised that such institutions strengthen the pillars of an inclusive and progressive society.

Reflecting on the demands of a rapidly evolving world, the President highlighted the need for spiritual guidance to foster social harmony, ethical leadership and emotional resilience. As India moves toward the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, she said the nation must blend modern technological advancements with the wisdom of moral and spiritual values. Development, she stressed, should integrate innovation with environmental responsibility, economic growth with social justice, and progress with compassion. The Government of India continues to advance this comprehensive and human-centric vision.

The President noted that India’s greatest strength lies in its youth—their creativity, integrity and aspiration to build a better future. She urged institutions like Suttur Math to deepen their engagement with young people by nurturing character, instilling values, and guiding them towards purposeful nation-building. The destiny of India, she said, will be shaped by not only the knowledge youth acquire but also by the virtues and sense of responsibility they carry forward.

The celebration concluded with a reaffirmation of the teachings and enduring legacy of Shivayogi Mahaswamiji, whose life continues to inspire service, unity and spiritual enlightenment.