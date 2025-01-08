Left Menu

Kerala Businessman Arrested Over Actresses' Harassment Allegations

Malayalam actress Honey Rose has filed a sexual harassment complaint in Ernakulam leading to the arrest of businessman Boby Chemmanur by Wayanad police. The case involves charges under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 and Section 67 of the IT Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 16:31 IST
Kerala Businessman Arrested Over Actresses' Harassment Allegations
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Boby Chemmanur, a prominent businessman from Kerala, has been apprehended by Wayanad police following a sexual harassment complaint lodged by Malayalam actress Honey Rose. The actress filed the complaint at the Ernakulam Central Police Station in Kochi.

Authorities have registered a case against Chemmanur under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act. Police stated that he was detained in Kalpetta, Wayanad, and is currently undergoing interrogation.

The police further mentioned that Chemmanur is expected to be transported to Kochi for further questioning. Additional information is pending as investigations continue. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

