Kerala Businessman Arrested Over Actresses' Harassment Allegations

Boby Chemmanur, a prominent businessman from Kerala, has been apprehended by Wayanad police following a sexual harassment complaint lodged by Malayalam actress Honey Rose. The actress filed the complaint at the Ernakulam Central Police Station in Kochi.

Authorities have registered a case against Chemmanur under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act. Police stated that he was detained in Kalpetta, Wayanad, and is currently undergoing interrogation.

The police further mentioned that Chemmanur is expected to be transported to Kochi for further questioning. Additional information is pending as investigations continue. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)