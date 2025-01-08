MSIL Ventures into Public Tourism: An Affordable Travel Revolution

Mysore Sales International Ltd (MSIL) has unveiled an array of travel packages, as announced by Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, MB Patil. This development marks a significant shift as MSIL expands from organizing study tours for officials to the wider public tourism sector.

At the launch event, Patil emphasized MSIL's blend of affordability and quality in its travel packages, aiming to cater to Indian families with options that highlight safety, comfort, and reliability. For senior citizens, MSIL provides a comprehensive door-to-door service, including a dedicated attendant for continuous assistance throughout the journey.

MSIL's strategic pricing and EMI schemes make travel accessible, with an option for governmental employees to pay half upfront and the remainder post-travel. This venture also aims to increase MSIL's annual turnover significantly, with plans to reach Rs 5,000 crore from the current Rs 250 crore. The company's travel offerings span religious and international destinations, promising various culturally rich experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)