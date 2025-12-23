Left Menu

Bihar Welcomes Nitin Nabin with Grand BJP Roadshow

BJP's newly appointed national working president, Nitin Nabin, will be welcomed with a roadshow in Bihar. His visit will feature cultural events and meetings with party officials. Nabin, a five-term MLA from Bankipur, will address supporters and likely meet with the Bihar Governor.

Updated: 23-12-2025 10:07 IST
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar is gearing up for a grand roadshow to welcome its newly appointed national working president, Nitin Nabin, who is set to arrive in Patna tomorrow. This marks Nabin's first visit to the state since taking over on December 15.

The roadshow will kick off from the airport at 12.30 pm, making its way through key locations such as Sheikhpura More and the Hanuman temple in Rajbanshi Nagar, before culminating at the Miller High School ground. Party spokesperson Niraj Kumar stated that a large number of party workers and supporters are expected to greet Nabin along the route.

Nabin, a five-term MLA from Bankipur, has been a prominent figure in the party, known for his political legacy and recent electoral success. Following the roadshow, he is scheduled to address party workers and is likely to meet with Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to discuss upcoming party strategies.

