Bihar Welcomes Nitin Nabin with Grand BJP Roadshow
BJP's newly appointed national working president, Nitin Nabin, will be welcomed with a roadshow in Bihar. His visit will feature cultural events and meetings with party officials. Nabin, a five-term MLA from Bankipur, will address supporters and likely meet with the Bihar Governor.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar is gearing up for a grand roadshow to welcome its newly appointed national working president, Nitin Nabin, who is set to arrive in Patna tomorrow. This marks Nabin's first visit to the state since taking over on December 15.
The roadshow will kick off from the airport at 12.30 pm, making its way through key locations such as Sheikhpura More and the Hanuman temple in Rajbanshi Nagar, before culminating at the Miller High School ground. Party spokesperson Niraj Kumar stated that a large number of party workers and supporters are expected to greet Nabin along the route.
Nabin, a five-term MLA from Bankipur, has been a prominent figure in the party, known for his political legacy and recent electoral success. Following the roadshow, he is scheduled to address party workers and is likely to meet with Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to discuss upcoming party strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- BJP
- Nitin Nabin
- roadshow
- Patna
- GovtMeet
- BiharGovernor
- NabinAddress
- culturalPrograms
- MLA
ALSO READ
India beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in first women's T20 International in Visakhapatnam.
Reviving the Lost Charm: Patna Qalam Art Exhibition
India restrict Sri Lanka to 121 for 6 in first Women's T20 International in Visakhapatnam.
India Women opt to bowl against Sri Lanka Women in first T20I of five-match series in Visakhapatnam.
Supreme Court Overturns Patna HC's Dismissal of Cheque Dishonour Case