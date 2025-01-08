President Murmu Embarks on Celebratory Tour

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled for a two-day visit to Meghalaya and Odisha, commencing Thursday, as per an official announcement.

During her visit, she will initially participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of the ICAR Research Complex for the North-Eastern Hill Region at Umiam in Meghalaya.

On January 10, the President will grace the valedictory session of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, where she is set to present the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards, according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)