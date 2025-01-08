President Murmu Embarks on Celebratory Tour

Left Menu

President Droupadi Murmu is set for a two-day visit to Meghalaya and Odisha, marking significant events. She will partake in the ICAR Research Complex's golden jubilee in Umiam, Meghalaya, and later present awards at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Updated: 08-01-2025 17:28 IST
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled for a two-day visit to Meghalaya and Odisha, commencing Thursday, as per an official announcement.

During her visit, she will initially participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of the ICAR Research Complex for the North-Eastern Hill Region at Umiam in Meghalaya.

On January 10, the President will grace the valedictory session of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, where she is set to present the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards, according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

