Escalating Tensions: Pakistani-Afghan Border Conflict Raises Global Concerns

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Pakistani and Afghan forces have engaged in clashes along their border, with the UN reporting 42 civilian deaths in the crossfire. The six-day conflict has seen Pakistan launch air strikes on Afghan military sites, accusing the Taliban of harboring militants responsible for attacks on its soil.

Pakistan's Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, confirmed successful strikes on Bagram air base, alleging its use by terrorists against the Pakistani army. Despite Taliban denial of aiding militants, Pakistan demands Afghanistan take action or face more targeted attacks.

The conflict has disrupted humanitarian efforts, with 16,400 households displaced. The UN calls for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further deterioration in Afghanistan, still recovering from recent natural disasters. The international community watches anxiously as the situation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)