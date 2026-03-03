Left Menu

Delhi Police's 'Operation Aaghat' Ensures Holi Peace with Massive Crackdown

The Delhi Police launched 'Operation Aaghat' to arrest habitual offenders and ensure peaceful Holi celebrations. The operation led to 204 arrests and 973 preventive provisions. Significant seizures included firearms, drugs, and illicit liquor. Over 350 police personnel were involved in this intelligence-led operation across south and southeast Delhi.

In a preemptive move to ensure peaceful Holi festivities, the Delhi Police have executed a strategic crackdown under 'Operation Aaghat', targeting habitual offenders and miscreants, a senior official confirmed. The operation resulted in the arrest of 204 individuals and preventive measures against 973, across southern districts.

The police disclosed that those apprehended fall under various legal provisions including the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, as well as the Delhi Excise Act. The operation yielded notable seizures of illegal weapons, drugs, and substantial quantities of illicit liquor, crucial for maintaining peace.

With over 350 officers involved, the effort included extensive patrolling and strategic deployment throughout sensitive areas. Special teams ensured high visibility policing to curb incidents during the festival. The initiative reflects the police's commitment to community safety during celebrations.

