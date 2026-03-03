Himachal Pradesh Leads Green Revolution with EV Charging Mandate

The Himachal Pradesh government has mandated the installation of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations in new commercial, public, and semi-public constructions, aligning with the state's initiative to foster green infrastructure. This move supports rising EV adoption, conforming to updated Town and Country Planning Rules.

On Tuesday, Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani emphasized the state's commitment to sustainable development, highlighting the integration of model building bye-laws and energy efficiency incentives. These legislative updates are pivotal in Himachal Pradesh's bid to become a green energy state.

In addition, new regulations offer economic incentives through the HP Energy Conservation Building Code and a structured fee for premium Floor Area Ratio (FAR). These measures aim to enhance urban development while ensuring energy efficiency across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)