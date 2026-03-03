Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Leads Green Revolution with EV Charging Mandate

Himachal Pradesh mandates EV charging stations for new buildings. The initiative aligns with state and national green policies, promoting sustainable urban development. The adoption includes incentives under energy conservation codes, establishing Himachal Pradesh as a front-runner in green infrastructure expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 03-03-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 16:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government has mandated the installation of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations in new commercial, public, and semi-public constructions, aligning with the state's initiative to foster green infrastructure. This move supports rising EV adoption, conforming to updated Town and Country Planning Rules.

On Tuesday, Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani emphasized the state's commitment to sustainable development, highlighting the integration of model building bye-laws and energy efficiency incentives. These legislative updates are pivotal in Himachal Pradesh's bid to become a green energy state.

In addition, new regulations offer economic incentives through the HP Energy Conservation Building Code and a structured fee for premium Floor Area Ratio (FAR). These measures aim to enhance urban development while ensuring energy efficiency across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

