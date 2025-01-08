Left Menu

A New Era Dawn: Azaad - A Bollywood Journey with Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani

Bollywood newcomers Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani make their debut in the film 'Azaad', set against a backdrop of pre-independence India. The film features a revolutionary storyline involving Ajay Devgn, who mentors Aaman's character, and explores strong equine bonds and courage through its dramatic plot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:53 IST
A New Era Dawn: Azaad - A Bollywood Journey with Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani
Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, two promising faces in Bollywood, are set to mark their debut with 'Azaad', a period drama that promises intrigue and excitement.

The film's trailer showcases Ajay Devgn as a horse-riding rebel, confronting British forces with verve, only to face a twist when his horse goes missing. Aaman's character rises to the occasion, hinting at a deep mentorship journey. Rasha portrays a fearless royal, unyielding in nature.

Speaking to ANI, Aaman shared insights about taming equine energies, revealing an emotional bond fostered through immersive workshop sessions and horse-riding lessons. Rasha's enthusiasm mirrored this sentiment, likening horses to 'big puppies' and celebrating the unique experience in her career launch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025