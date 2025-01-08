A New Era Dawn: Azaad - A Bollywood Journey with Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani
Bollywood newcomers Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani make their debut in the film 'Azaad', set against a backdrop of pre-independence India. The film features a revolutionary storyline involving Ajay Devgn, who mentors Aaman's character, and explores strong equine bonds and courage through its dramatic plot.
Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, two promising faces in Bollywood, are set to mark their debut with 'Azaad', a period drama that promises intrigue and excitement.
The film's trailer showcases Ajay Devgn as a horse-riding rebel, confronting British forces with verve, only to face a twist when his horse goes missing. Aaman's character rises to the occasion, hinting at a deep mentorship journey. Rasha portrays a fearless royal, unyielding in nature.
Speaking to ANI, Aaman shared insights about taming equine energies, revealing an emotional bond fostered through immersive workshop sessions and horse-riding lessons. Rasha's enthusiasm mirrored this sentiment, likening horses to 'big puppies' and celebrating the unique experience in her career launch.
