A New Era Dawn: Azaad - A Bollywood Journey with Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani

Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, two promising faces in Bollywood, are set to mark their debut with 'Azaad', a period drama that promises intrigue and excitement.

The film's trailer showcases Ajay Devgn as a horse-riding rebel, confronting British forces with verve, only to face a twist when his horse goes missing. Aaman's character rises to the occasion, hinting at a deep mentorship journey. Rasha portrays a fearless royal, unyielding in nature.

Speaking to ANI, Aaman shared insights about taming equine energies, revealing an emotional bond fostered through immersive workshop sessions and horse-riding lessons. Rasha's enthusiasm mirrored this sentiment, likening horses to 'big puppies' and celebrating the unique experience in her career launch.

(With inputs from agencies.)