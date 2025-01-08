Left Menu

Remembering Pritish Nandy: A Maverick in Indian Media and Culture

Veteran journalist, poet, and filmmaker Pritish Nandy, a Padma Shri awardee, passed away in Mumbai at 73 due to cardiac arrest. Known for his fearless and larger-than-life persona, Nandy was an influential figure in Indian media and cinema, having founded Pritish Nandy Communications and authored multiple poetry collections.

Updated: 08-01-2025 23:15 IST
Pritish Nandy, a towering figure in India's journalism, poetry, and film industry, has passed away at the age of 73 in Mumbai. Known for his fearless approach and larger-than-life personality, Nandy's passing follows a cardiac arrest, leaving a significant void in Indian culture.

Amongst many accolades, Nandy was a recipient of the Padma Shri and served as a former Rajya Sabha member. He founded Pritish Nandy Communications, credited with producing influential films and web series. His artistic contributions spanned writing poetry and translating significant works into English.

Tributes have poured in from notable personalities like Anupam Kher and Neil Nitin Mukesh, highlighting Nandy's impactful career and dedication to nurturing talent. His legacy as a pioneer of Indian media continues to inspire future generations, maintaining his position as a true torch bearer of India's cultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

