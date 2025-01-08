Remembering Pritish Nandy: A Maverick in Indian Media and Culture

Pritish Nandy, a towering figure in India's journalism, poetry, and film industry, has passed away at the age of 73 in Mumbai. Known for his fearless approach and larger-than-life personality, Nandy's passing follows a cardiac arrest, leaving a significant void in Indian culture.

Amongst many accolades, Nandy was a recipient of the Padma Shri and served as a former Rajya Sabha member. He founded Pritish Nandy Communications, credited with producing influential films and web series. His artistic contributions spanned writing poetry and translating significant works into English.

Tributes have poured in from notable personalities like Anupam Kher and Neil Nitin Mukesh, highlighting Nandy's impactful career and dedication to nurturing talent. His legacy as a pioneer of Indian media continues to inspire future generations, maintaining his position as a true torch bearer of India's cultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)