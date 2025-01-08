Dhanashree Verma Denounces Divorce Rumours: Calls for Integrity and Focus on Truth
Actor and choreographer Dhanashree Verma has fiercely countered recent divorce rumours involving her husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. On Wednesday, Verma took to Instagram to confront "faceless trolls" responsible for disseminating these "baseless" accusations, which she says have damaged her "reputation." She expressed the difficulty the situation has posed for her family.
In her post, Dhanashree emphasized, "The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What's truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact-checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate." The post also highlighted her years of dedication to building her career and maintaining her "integrity".
Dhanashree declared, "I've worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness but of strength." She added that despite the rapid spread of negativity online, she chooses to focus on her truth, conveying, "I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification. Om Namah Shivaay." Speculation intensified after the couple's mutual Instagram unfollowing, though they married in December 2020 in Gurugram, connecting initially during the pandemic when Chahal sought dance lessons from her.
