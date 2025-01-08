Left Menu

Dhanashree Verma Denounces Divorce Rumours: Calls for Integrity and Focus on Truth

Dhanashree Verma, actor-choreographer, dismisses divorce rumours with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. She condemns online trolls for spreading baseless claims, highlighting the challenge for her and her family. Verma emphasizes her years of hard work and integrity, choosing to focus on truth amid speculation after unfollowing each other on Instagram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 23:48 IST
Dhanashree Verma Denounces Divorce Rumours: Calls for Integrity and Focus on Truth
Dhanashree Verma (Photo/instagram/@dhanashree9). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor and choreographer Dhanashree Verma has fiercely countered recent divorce rumours involving her husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. On Wednesday, Verma took to Instagram to confront "faceless trolls" responsible for disseminating these "baseless" accusations, which she says have damaged her "reputation." She expressed the difficulty the situation has posed for her family.

In her post, Dhanashree emphasized, "The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What's truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact-checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate." The post also highlighted her years of dedication to building her career and maintaining her "integrity".

Dhanashree declared, "I've worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness but of strength." She added that despite the rapid spread of negativity online, she chooses to focus on her truth, conveying, "I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification. Om Namah Shivaay." Speculation intensified after the couple's mutual Instagram unfollowing, though they married in December 2020 in Gurugram, connecting initially during the pandemic when Chahal sought dance lessons from her.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025