Honoring Arun Jaitley's Legacy: A Beacon of Integrity and Service
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary, highlighting his inspiring contributions to India's public life. Jaitley, a former Union minister and finance minister, is remembered as a visionary leader whose legacy continues to influence many across the nation.
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid homage to the late Arun Jaitley, former Union minister, on his birth anniversary, commending his enduring impact on public life in India.
In a message posted on X, Sarma praised Jaitley as a visionary parliamentary leader whose intellectual prowess and dedication remain inspirational to individuals nationwide.
Jaitley, who served as the country's finance minister, passed away in August 2019. Sarma emphasized the significance of Jaitley's contributions and hoped that his memory would continue to exemplify integrity and service.
