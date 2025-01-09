Residents Flee as Pacific Palisades Wildfire Forces Evacuations
Residents of Pacific Palisades, including data scientist Foad Farid, fled their homes due to an approaching wildfire. With roads closed, many found refuge in temporary shelters like the Westwood Recreation Center. Volunteers provided essentials as evacuees coped with the sudden disaster.
A fast-moving wildfire in the upscale Los Angeles neighborhood of Pacific Palisades forced residents to evacuate, leaving many in temporary shelters without their belongings.
Among them was data scientist Foad Farid, whose evacuation was hindered by closed roads. Shelters quickly filled with evacuees, who received donated essentials from community volunteers.
Individuals like actor Rick Cicetti also faced evacuation, recounting the emotional strain and support received from friends worldwide. Volunteers helped ease the transition with supplies and food, such as those from Jeff Harris and his food truck.
