Residents Flee as Pacific Palisades Wildfire Forces Evacuations

A fast-moving wildfire in the upscale Los Angeles neighborhood of Pacific Palisades forced residents to evacuate, leaving many in temporary shelters without their belongings.

Among them was data scientist Foad Farid, whose evacuation was hindered by closed roads. Shelters quickly filled with evacuees, who received donated essentials from community volunteers.

Individuals like actor Rick Cicetti also faced evacuation, recounting the emotional strain and support received from friends worldwide. Volunteers helped ease the transition with supplies and food, such as those from Jeff Harris and his food truck.

(With inputs from agencies.)