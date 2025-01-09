Hollywood Stars Evacuate as Wildfires Blaze Through Los Angeles

As wildfires ravage Los Angeles, notable celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis and Mandy Moore have been forced to evacuate their homes. The massive blaze in Pacific Palisades, famous for its celebrity residents, has already consumed nearly 12,000 acres and is proving difficult for firefighters to control.

The fast-spreading wildfires have wreaked havoc on Hollywood, delaying events such as the Critics Choice Awards and Oscar nominations. The chaos has disrupted the area's bustling atmosphere, with film permits revoked and TV show productions halted. Public access to iconic spots like the Hollywood sign has been blocked for safety.

The devastation is palpable as locals, including actors James Woods and Mark Hamill, recount their experiences. Many residents face uncertainty and loss, with the high winds making firefighting efforts particularly challenging. The community grapples with the ongoing catastrophe while hoping for a quick resolution.

