Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. Bags National Safety Award 2024

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (CGCEL) has been awarded the prestigious National Safety Award 2024, marking the second consecutive year it has earned this honor. Presented at the 12th Global Safety Summit by the Fire and Safety Forum and United Nations Global Compact Network India, the award recognizes the company's exemplary safety practices in its fan division at the Bethora, Goa Plant.

Receiving the accolade from esteemed Professor Nihal Anwar Siddiqui, the award underscores Crompton's commitment to safety, which extends beyond compliance and is a core principle embedded in its culture. The company has instituted several key EHS measures, focusing on proactive safety culture, workplace safety enhancement, and continual safety improvement through self-assessments.

Additionally, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. has a legacy of over 85 years and is a market leader in fans and residential pumps in India. With investments in innovation and energy efficiency, the company has also been recognized with three National Energy Consumer Awards by BEE, reinforcing its dedication to quality and consumer satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)