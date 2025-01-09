Hollywood's Fiery Nightmare: Stars' Homes Ablaze in Massive Los Angeles Wildfires
In a devastating turn of events, wildfires have wreaked havoc across Los Angeles, decimating homes of Hollywood stars including Leighton Meester and Adam Brody. More than 100,000 residents, including well-known celebrities like Mandy Moore and Jamie Lee Curtis, have been forced to evacuate as the fires consume iconic neighborhoods.
In a tragic sequence of events, wildfires have set Los Angeles ablaze, destroying over 1,000 buildings, including the homes of Hollywood celebrities. Stars like Leighton Meester and Adam Brody are among those affected as the flames continue to wreak havoc across the city.
Luminaries such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Maria Shriver, and Mandy Moore have fled their homes with tens of thousands of others. The largest inferno has consumed almost 12,000 acres in Pacific Palisades, an upscale enclave popular with film, TV, and music personalities.
The entertainment industry has not been spared; events and productions have been delayed or canceled. Despite firefighters' relentless efforts, the massive blaze continues to threaten this iconic area known for its media influence.
