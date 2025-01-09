Wildfires Halt Hollywood: Los Angeles TV Productions Paused

The intense wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles County have brought television production to a halt, with more than a dozen shows suspending filming, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Numerous filming permits have been rescinded as the fires continue to pose a significant threat to safety.

Some of the high-profile productions affected include Max's 'Hacks', NBC's 'Happy's Place' and 'Suits LA', Apple TV+'s 'Loot', and Peacock's 'Ted', all under the Universal Studio Group umbrella. CBS's lineup, featuring 'After Midnight', 'NCIS', 'NCIS: Origins', 'The Neighborhood', 'Poppa's House', and 'The Price Is Right', has also experienced disruptions. ABC's 'Doctor Odyssey', 'Grey's Anatomy', 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', and 'The Rookie', produced in part by Lionsgate TV and 20th Television, face similar halts. The closure of the Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank further impacts productions like ABC's 'Abbott Elementary', The CW's 'All American', and Max's 'The Pitt'. Industry events and the Critics Choice Awards have also been postponed.

In light of the devastation, President Joe Biden has committed federal resources to aid relief and recovery efforts in Southern California. He approved a major disaster declaration at Governor Gavin Newsom's request, ensuring affected communities receive immediate assistance. Biden affirmed federal support by stating, 'We're prepared to do anything and everything, as long as it takes, to contain the Southern California fires and help reconstruct.'

(With inputs from agencies.)