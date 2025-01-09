Left Menu

Wildfires Ignite Delay: 97th Academy Awards Nominations Postponed

The 97th Academy Awards nominations have been postponed to January 19 due to wildfires in Southern California. The voting deadline has also been extended. The fast-moving fires have impacted many in Hollywood, leading to event cancellations and affecting countless industry members.

The 97th Academy Awards nominations, initially planned for announcement on January 17, have been deferred to January 19 owing to the severe wildfires sweeping Southern California. This development was confirmed through an email from Academy CEO Bill Kramer, expressing sympathy for those affected.

The catastrophic fires in Los Angeles have led to significant disruptions, prompting the Academy to extend the deadline for Oscar nomination voting. Voting initially commenced on January 8, with closure set for January 12; however, this has now been extended to January 14.

The wildfires also caused the cancellation of several film premieres and events, including the SAG Awards live announcement, which was reduced to a press release. Meanwhile, the Critics Choice Awards has been rescheduled to January 26.

