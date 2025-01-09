Honoring Legacy: Jimmy Carter's Final Farewell at Washington National Cathedral

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, will be honored Thursday with a significant funeral at Washington National Cathedral, followed by a second service and burial in his hometown of Georgia. President Joe Biden will deliver a eulogy to his fellow Democrat, highlighting Carter's exemplary legacy.

The gathering is notable for its rare assembly of former presidents, including President-elect Donald Trump, who has already paid his respects. The occasion is a testament to Carter's impactful life, marked by his humanitarian efforts and principles rooted in decency and leadership for global causes.

The ceremonies, beginning in Plains, Georgia, have underscored Carter's extensive humanitarian contributions and post-presidency achievements, transcending his political career. Carter's humanitarian legacy, exemplified through initiatives like The Carter Center, remains influential across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)