Left Menu

Indian Films Eye Oscar Glory: 'Band of Maharajas' Leads the Charge

Cinephiles worldwide are anticipating the 2025 Oscars, with Indian films, including 'Band of Maharajas,' poised for potential nominations. The Academy's 'reminder list' features several Indian entries, and voting for nominations is underway. The Oscars ceremony brings hope for global recognition of Bollywood's cinematic excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 14:46 IST
Indian Films Eye Oscar Glory: 'Band of Maharajas' Leads the Charge
Band of Maharajas (Image source: Film's team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The anticipation in the film industry is palpable as cinephiles eagerly await March 2025 when the Oscars, renowned as one of the most prestigious award ceremonies, will convene. This year, Indian films stand a significant chance of making a mark, thanks to several entries in important categories.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently unveiled its 'reminder list,' spotlighting potential nominees, including Girish Malik's 'Band of Maharajas.' This list showcases films eligible for voting by Oscar members, which could result in final nominations, a moment of prestige for those selected.

Girish Malik expressed his joy upon receiving this recognition, stating, "I am thrilled. It's a big achievement to gain such a validation from the Oscars amidst fierce competition." Alongside Malik, producer Puneet Singh and actor Navraj Hans echoed their excitement, particularly highlighting the film's exploration of music's ability to transcend cultural barriers.

Featured among other Indian films like 'Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life' and 'Girls will be Girls,' 'Band of Maharajas' has already met eligibility criteria for the Best Picture category. However, being on the 'reminder list' doesn't guarantee a nomination, as it marks only the first step in a longer process.

In light of recent Los Angeles wildfires, the Academy has adjusted its voting schedule, extending the deadline to January 14. The nomination announcement has also been postponed to January 19, as cinema enthusiasts worldwide keenly watch the unfolding Oscar race, hopeful for Bollywood's deserved recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025