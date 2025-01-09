Indian Films Eye Oscar Glory: 'Band of Maharajas' Leads the Charge

The anticipation in the film industry is palpable as cinephiles eagerly await March 2025 when the Oscars, renowned as one of the most prestigious award ceremonies, will convene. This year, Indian films stand a significant chance of making a mark, thanks to several entries in important categories.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently unveiled its 'reminder list,' spotlighting potential nominees, including Girish Malik's 'Band of Maharajas.' This list showcases films eligible for voting by Oscar members, which could result in final nominations, a moment of prestige for those selected.

Girish Malik expressed his joy upon receiving this recognition, stating, "I am thrilled. It's a big achievement to gain such a validation from the Oscars amidst fierce competition." Alongside Malik, producer Puneet Singh and actor Navraj Hans echoed their excitement, particularly highlighting the film's exploration of music's ability to transcend cultural barriers.

Featured among other Indian films like 'Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life' and 'Girls will be Girls,' 'Band of Maharajas' has already met eligibility criteria for the Best Picture category. However, being on the 'reminder list' doesn't guarantee a nomination, as it marks only the first step in a longer process.

In light of recent Los Angeles wildfires, the Academy has adjusted its voting schedule, extending the deadline to January 14. The nomination announcement has also been postponed to January 19, as cinema enthusiasts worldwide keenly watch the unfolding Oscar race, hopeful for Bollywood's deserved recognition.

