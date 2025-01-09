Left Menu

Manu Bhaker’s Home: A Blend of Resilience and Design on 'Where the Heart Is'

Asian Paints' 'Where the Heart Is' Season 8 explores the home of Olympic shooter Manu Bhaker. Her space reflects personal and family values, blending minimalism with traditional warmth. The design pays tribute to her roots and achievements, creating a heartfelt sanctuary. The episode provides decor inspiration for viewers.

Asian Paints' popular series 'Where the Heart Is' returns for Season 8, spotlighting the homes of admired personalities. Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker features in its latest episode, inviting viewers into her thoughtfully designed home that embodies her journeys and values.

Rooted in her humble beginnings in Goria Village, Haryana, Manu's home combines modern minimalism with traditional warmth. Designed with Asian Paints Beautiful Homes Service, each space reflects her family and athletic achievements, including her collection of medals.

Viewers can explore Manu Bhaker's home, filled with personal narratives and decor inspiration, on Asian Paints' digital platforms. The series also provides style guides to help recreate these innovative designs in their own spaces.

