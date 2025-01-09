Manu Bhaker’s Home: A Blend of Resilience and Design on 'Where the Heart Is'

Asian Paints' popular series 'Where the Heart Is' returns for Season 8, spotlighting the homes of admired personalities. Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker features in its latest episode, inviting viewers into her thoughtfully designed home that embodies her journeys and values.

Rooted in her humble beginnings in Goria Village, Haryana, Manu's home combines modern minimalism with traditional warmth. Designed with Asian Paints Beautiful Homes Service, each space reflects her family and athletic achievements, including her collection of medals.

Viewers can explore Manu Bhaker's home, filled with personal narratives and decor inspiration, on Asian Paints' digital platforms. The series also provides style guides to help recreate these innovative designs in their own spaces.

