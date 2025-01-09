Shanghai Disneyland's latest sensation, a fluffy pink fox named Linabell, is capturing the hearts of visitors in China. Spotted in long queues at the park, fans eagerly await their moments to interact with the big-eyed character, contributing to growing interest in the phenomenon.

The character's popularity highlights a significant trend in entertainment known as the 'emotional economy.' This trend involves engaging audiences through emotional and immersive experiences, driving demand for unique cultural interactions like the ones Linabell provides.

Each encounter with Linabell, which often lasts just a few minutes, becomes a cherished memory for visitors like Ida Jia, who prioritize these interactions despite busy schedules, underlining the emotional value people are placing on such experiences.

