Resilience and Grace: Kate's Remarkable Year Celebrated

Prince William took to social media to honor the resilience of the Princess of Wales on her 43rd birthday, hailing her as an incredible wife and mother. This message follows a year fraught with health challenges, including abdominal surgery, a cancer diagnosis, and subsequent chemotherapy.

In the heartfelt tribute, William expressed pride in his wife's strength, a sentiment echoed by their children, George, Charlotte, and Louis. "The strength you've shown over the last year has been remarkable," he noted. The monarchy's official media accounts also extended birthday greetings, wishing the Princess a joyous day.

Amidst the warm wishes, Kate opted for a quiet celebration at her Windsor home, emphasizing a day of peace and reflection after a year of recovery and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)