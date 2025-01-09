Stars Under Siege: Celebrity Homes Aflame in Pacific Palisades Wildfires

A devastating wildfire raged through the Pacific Palisades, forcing a mass evacuation of the area's celebrity residents. Notable figures like Billy Crystal and Paris Hilton saw their homes consumed by the flames, joining a list of celebrities uprooted by the disaster.

The blaze, covering nearly 12,000 acres, left behind scorched earth where some of the world's most opulent real estate once stood. Reality star Paris Hilton expressed her heartbreak after losing her Malibu beachfront mansion. Similarly, Billy Crystal mourned the loss of his home of over four decades.

Residents shared their experiences on social media. Maria Shriver described the utter devastation of her neighborhood, praising firefighters for their relentless efforts against what she called a massive and uncontrollable fire. Meanwhile, James Woods recounted his harrowing escape as his home fell victim to the encroaching inferno.

