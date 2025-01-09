Left Menu

Stars Under Siege: Celebrity Homes Aflame in Pacific Palisades Wildfires

A massive wildfire in Pacific Palisades forced numerous celebrities to evacuate their homes. Stars like Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton, and Jamie Lee Curtis lost their properties to the flames. The devastation swept through the lavish neighborhood, leaving a path of destruction in its wake. Efforts to contain the fire continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 16:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating wildfire raged through the Pacific Palisades, forcing a mass evacuation of the area's celebrity residents. Notable figures like Billy Crystal and Paris Hilton saw their homes consumed by the flames, joining a list of celebrities uprooted by the disaster.

The blaze, covering nearly 12,000 acres, left behind scorched earth where some of the world's most opulent real estate once stood. Reality star Paris Hilton expressed her heartbreak after losing her Malibu beachfront mansion. Similarly, Billy Crystal mourned the loss of his home of over four decades.

Residents shared their experiences on social media. Maria Shriver described the utter devastation of her neighborhood, praising firefighters for their relentless efforts against what she called a massive and uncontrollable fire. Meanwhile, James Woods recounted his harrowing escape as his home fell victim to the encroaching inferno.

(With inputs from agencies.)

